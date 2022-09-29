Jayden Meyer's home detention sentence appealed by Crown Law

By Sam Kelway, 1News Reporter
The home detention sentence of Jayden Meyer has been appealed by Crown Law, the overarching body that looks after all criminal appeals

A file image of a courtroom coat of arms.

Meyer was found guilty of 10 charges, including rape and sexual violation, related to attacks on five girls under 16.

He was 16 at the time of the offending.

Now 18, Meyer was sentenced to nine months home detention and a further 12 months of strict conditions, including restricting his ability to associate with other young people.

The sentence prompted hundreds to gather in protest at Mount Maunganui and other towns a month ago.

The appeal will be heard at the High Court in Rotorua on October 22.

