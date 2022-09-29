Arrested man not involved in shooting at Gisborne gang gathering

An 18-year-old man who was arrested following a shooting outside a gang gathering in Gisborne is not linked to the incident, police said today.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The shooting happened around 9:45pm on Tuesday this week, at a Totara Street address. Three people, a woman and two youths were hospitalised with gunshot-related injuries.

A man was arrested after the incident when being stopped by police carrying out a reassurance patrol at another location. He was found to be in possession of an offensive weapon and ammunition.

Police today said that the man was not involved in the shooting.

“We can confirm there is no evidence that the man was involved in the shooting. He is simply linked to the two groups involved,” a police spokesperson said.

The woman and two youths, who were shot outside the property were taken to Gisborne Hospital.

The woman remains in hospital with moderate injuries. The teenager, meanwhile, is in hospital with serious injuries.

The 12-year-old girl has been discharged to her family.

Police said the property was the location of a large gathering of gang members and associates.

They say investigations are still ongoing and that they are working to determine the full scope of the situation.

The 18-year-old is due to appear in the Gisborne District Court on October 3 charged with possession of an offensive weapon and unlawfully possessing ammunition.