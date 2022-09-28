Man, 18, arrested after 3 injured in Gisborne shooting

Source: 1News

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after three people, including a girl and a teenager, were injured in a shooting in Gisborne last night.

A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Police were called to the scene following reports of multiple gunshots at a property on Totara Street, Inspector Sam Aberahama said in a statement.

The woman and two youths, who were outside the property at the time, later presented to Gisborne Hospital with gunshot-related injuries.

The woman remains in hospital with moderate injuries.

The teenager, meanwhile, is in hospital with serious injuries.

The 12-year-old girl has been discharged to her family.

Aberahama said there was a "large gathering of gang members and associates at the property at the time".

"Police are in the early stages of determining the circumstances surrounding the shooting," he said.

An 18-year-old man was arrested yesterday evening following the incident.

He is due to appear in the Gisborne District Court on October 3 charged with possession of an offensive weapon and unlawfully possessing ammunition.

Investigations are ongoing.

"We understand the distress these incidents cause in the local community and we want to reassure locals we are working hard to hold offenders to account," Aberahama said.

"This behaviour is completely unacceptable and is incredibly concerning when young people are injured as a result."

There will be a heightened police presence as officers continue their investigation and carry out reassurance patrols.

Aberahama acknowledged there have been "several high-profile firearms events in Gisborne this year in which women and children have been injured or killed as a result".

Two people are before the courts in relation to a homicide in March, while a homicide in July remains under investigation, he said.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeGisborne

Popular Stories

1

New leads into missing man believed to have been murdered

2

Young Auckland couple burst into tears with $4m Lotto win

3

Aussie man with distinctive 'beast' facial tattoo wanted by police

4

Gangsta's Paradise rapper Coolio dies aged 59

5

Auckland among places under heavy rain watch this weekend

Latest Stories

Employers guilty of migrant worker exploitation to be publicly named

Gloriavale leader's granddaughter denies claims of unwanted attention

Tax cuts cause economic chaos in the UK

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida with 241km/h winds

'Hi Mum' text scam targeting worried NZ parents

Related Stories

Jayden Meyer's home detention sentence appealed by Crown Law

New leads into missing man believed to have been murdered

Arrested man not involved in shooting at Gisborne gang gathering

3-month-old baby dies in Starship, homicide probe launched