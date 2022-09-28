Cheeky Prince George's schoolyard zinger: 'My father will be King'

A cheeky Prince George reportedly told his classmates "my father will be King so you better watch out".

Prince George turns nine.

The claim is made by author Katie Nicoll, in a new book called The New Royals by Vanity Fair's royal correspondent.

Nicoll says George, who is second in line to the throne, and his siblings Charlotte and Louis are being raised with an understanding of the Monarchy and their duty, without being weighed down with responsibility.

"They are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit, but they are keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty," Nicholl wrote in comments reported by the Daily Mail.

"George understands he will one day be king and as a little boy sparred with friends at school, outdoing his peers with the killer line: 'My dad will be king so you better watch out'."

George and Charlotte were at their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth's funeral last week.

In one memorable moment, Charlotte, seven, was seen reminding her nine-year-old brother of protocol.

"You need to bow," she was filmed saying.