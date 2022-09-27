Person who died in Levin crash was using walking frame

Source: 1News

The person who died in a Levin crash yesterday was using a walker not a mobility scooter according to police.

The intersection of Queen St East and Oxford St in Levin. (Source: Google Maps).

The intersection of Queen St East and Oxford St in Levin. (Source: Google Maps). (Source: Supplied)

Yesterday police said the person who died was on a mobility scooter, but today they have corrected the statement.

"Police yesterday issued a statement advising that the crash involved a truck and a mobility scooter.

"This was based on early information from the scene, however we have now confirmed that the person who died was using a walking frame, not a mobility scooter.

"A person who had stopped to provide assistance at the crash scene had been using a mobility scooter, but was not involved in the crash in any way."

Police apologised for any confusion caused.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Queen St East and Oxford St, at 2.20pm on Tuesday.

