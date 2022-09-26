Harvey Norman store, phone repair shop burgled in Auckland

A Harvey Norman store in Auckland's Manukau was burgled overnight and a phone repair shop in Panmure appears to also have been hit.

The Harvey Norman in Manukau Supa Centa on Monday morning. (Source: 1News)

The two Auckland stores' entrances were boarded up on Monday morning.

Police could be seen inside the Harvey Norman at the Manukau Supa Centre, which also had yellow tape over its entrance, and they confirmed in a statement that the incident is being investigated.

"At around 11.43pm, an unknown number of offenders have broken in to a store on Cavendish Drive and taken a number of items," police said. "A vehicle was not used to gain entry to the store.

"The offenders are reported to have left the scene in three stolen vehicles."

Police said that staff had seen one of the vehicles and signalled for it to stop.

"However, it do not stop and staff did not pursue. The two other vehicles were later located abandoned."

No arrests have been made at this stage.

The Mobile Munster store in Panmure on Monday. (Source: 1News)

Footage also showed glass on the ground outside the Mobile Muster store on Panmure's Queens Rd.

Police have been approached for comment on the Panmure incident.