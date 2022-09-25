Wellington police seek witnesses to CBD stabbing

Source: 1News

Police are asking for witnesses to a stabbing in the Wellington CBD, early Sunday morning, to come forward.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

A man was taken to hospital in a serious condition after he was found with a stab wound on Courtney Place, near Taranaki Street, shortly after 4am.

The man remains in a serious but stable condition, police said in a statement.

Police are making inquiries and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has video or images that could assist the investigation.

Information can be provided to 105 or via Crime Stoppers, referencing P052027015.

