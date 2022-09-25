Review: DC League of Super-Pets is so fetch

Superhero movies have gone to the dogs.

DC League of Super-Pets is an animated superhero movie following Krypto the Superdog, the beloved canine companion of Superman, who has superpowers of his own.

After accidentally ingesting some kryptonite, Krypto loses his powers right when Superman is captured along with the rest of the Justice League. Fortunately, at that very moment, a group of other animals coincidentally gained superpowers and agree to team up to save the day.

With such a kid-friendly premise it would be easy to write this off as another run-of-the-mill school holiday time-filler, but I'm pleased to report it's worth your time.

There's an impressive voice cast assembled for the film, in addition to Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart leading the film there's John Krasinski as Superman, Kate McKinnon as the villain Lulu and even Keanu Reeves as Batman.

While Dwayne Johnson is playing a version of himself as he's made a career of doing, Kevin Hart's performance is surprisingly restrained and even shows some gravitas when explaining his tragic backstory.

DC League of Super-Pets is the kind of movie where all the worst jokes are in the trailer for some reason. If the trailer made you chuckle, then just know what's in the film is even better.

While the gags may not necessarily have you rolling in the aisles with laughter, they're at least the type to have you smiling from start to finish, with the occasional sharp exhale out of your nose.

If you're looking for something to entertain the kids for a couple of hours and even have a few jokes thrown in for the adults, look no further than DC League of Super-Pets.