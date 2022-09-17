Review: Ticket to Paradise fun for actors, not for audience

Richard Martin
By Richard Martin, 1News Camera Journalist
Source: 1News

Romantic comedy royalty have returned to the genre in the new film Ticket to Paradise.

The film tells the story of a divorced couple, played by George Clooney & Julia Roberts, who attempt to stop their daughter from getting married to a handsome stranger in Bali.

Normally the names George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and handsome stranger would be a recipe for success. But unfortunately they don't quite come together here.

Everyone is clearly having a blast behind the scenes, it was filmed in Australia during Covid lockdowns, so I'm sure the cast and crew loved the escape.

As for audiences, we're left with an incredibly formulaic story which is nice to look at but doesn't offer much beneath that.

This isn't just a knock on the romantic comedy genre either, there are some incredible romantic comedies out there, but when the two leads haven't delved into the genre in over two decades each, you have to wonder why this was the one that brought them back.

If you're a George Clooney or Julia Roberts fan, there is definitely elements to be enjoyed for you. They're both super charismatic and elevate the movie from the very bottom of the barrel.

For fans of the supporting cast, including Kaitlyn Dever and Billie Lourd, you're probably going to come away disappointed as they are wasted here, which is extra disappointing after both showing off their comedic chops in 2019's Booksmart.

It's up to you whether you want to catch it now in the cinema, or on free-to-air TV at 2pm on a weekday in 10 years' time.

Entertainment

