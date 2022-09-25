Police find woman with gunshot wound on SH 33 near Rotorua

A woman was found with a serious gunshot wound overnight on State Highway 33 near Rotorua, according to police.

Police were alerted to the shooting just before 2am and a woman was located with a serious gunshot wound when officers arrived.

The incident happened on State Highway 33 near Mourea - around 15km from Rotorua.

In a statement, Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley said there have been no arrests made at this time and that "the local community will notice an increased police presence while staff make inquiries in the area."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 105 and quote event number P052026626, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.