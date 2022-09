A man has died following a crash in Rotorua last week, according to a police statement.

The incident occurred at about 2am on Arawa Street on Saturday, 17 September and involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian suffered critical injuries as a result, police said in a statement today.

"Sadly he died in Middlemore Hospital on Friday, 23 September."

Police said inquiries are ongoing.