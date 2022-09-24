Oldest Deaf club celebrating 100 years

The nation's oldest Deaf club is celebrating 100 years of being the “second home” for those without hearing.

The Canterbury Deaf Society began with just eight members in 1922 but now has over 400 people involved, many of who have witnessed the huge change in the acceptance of signing and Deaf culture.

Amongst the group is a family with three generations involved: John Ferguson, his daughter Joyce Stokell and her son, six-year-old Otto.

For each of them, it’s a really important place.

“There's no other place that we can go to as a deaf community member it's a place where we can use our own language just be comfortable within ourselves,” said Stokell.

When the club began in 1922 Sign Language wasn’t universally accepted and was largely used in secret.

“The access has improved," Ferguson said, "in the old times we were very oral we weren't allowed to sign it was hidden away, we would hide around the school buildings we would get our hands slapped if we signed."

One of the oldest members, Patty Still, has similar memories.

“We weren't allowed to sign growing up, you weren't allowed to be deaf growing up, you had to be like a hearing person... it was hard, I just did it,” the 89-year-old said.

Sign Language became an official language in 2006, recognition that took 20 years of work.

Ruth Dyson was an MP in Canterbury at the time and the Disability Issues Minister.

She said, "The passing of this Bill will mark a major reversal in the suppression of the Deaf Community’s language and culture.

"It will be a substantial step towards achieving our vision of an inclusive society."

At the time it was believed NZSL was used by approximately 28,000 people, an estimated 7,000 of who were Deaf.

Now the Government says it's the first language for five thousand Kiwis and is widely used by 23 thousand.

Earlier this month, 1News revealed the Government's looking at amending the 2006 New Zealand Sign Language Act, and for the first time, Deaf Kiwis will be able to consult on changes through a process led in their language.

There are 13 Deaf clubs around the country, the Canterbury Deaf Society is not just the oldest but also believed to be one of the biggest.

Members gathered earlier this month to celebrate the club's centennial and President Craig Finsden said they’ve been reflecting on how far they’ve come.

“It has changed yes, it's adapted, we used to have a lot of sports groups now we have inclusive social events, craft events lawn bowls lots of different groups

“Huge change, the acceptance of sign language and we've had to adapt as well as language develops we have to be more creative in how we express ourselves," he said.

Still told 1News she’d be lost without the club.

“It's my home, and I don't think I would be happy without this."

The club's hoping it'll continue to exist as a second home for the Deaf community for another hundred years and beyond.