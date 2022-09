Auckland’s Northwestern motorway is now open after a multi-vehicle crash blocked all traffic tonight.

May traffic on Auckland's Northwestern motorway. (Source: NZTA)

Police said the crash was reported at 6.40pm, just before the St Lukes Road off-ramp, police said in a 7pm statement.

There are no serious injuries, but all lanes were blocked while emergency services attended the scene, causing significant traffic delays.

Around 8pm police said the motorway is now open.