Two people have been seriously injured in a crash near Kaikōura this morning.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The two-vehicle crash took place near Wilderness Rd about 4.25am.

Police say two people are believed to be seriously hurt.

UPDATE 6AM

SH1 Kaikoura is expected to remain CLOSED for a few hours. SCU is en-route. SB detour via wilderness rd, beach rd then back onto SH1 and NB traffic detour via Schoolhouse rd, Old Beach Rd then back onto SH1. Please allow extra time in your journey. ^FP https://t.co/oaSFTVS1nL — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) September 22, 2022

The road is closed, with diversions in place.