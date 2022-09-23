Photos: Hundreds turn out for climate strikes across NZ

Source: 1News

Hundreds of people have gathered today to strike for climate action across the country.

Protestors called for climate action in demonstrations in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.
Climate protesters at Parliament today. (Source: 1News)

Protesters with homemade signs arrived to demonstrate in Auckland, Wellington, New Plymouth and Christchurch.

School Strike 4 Climate (SS4C) organiser Izzy Cook said they were taking action to "demand that the Government takes climate change for the crisis that it is".

"Climate change is the biggest threat that we face as a society," Cook said.

"If any of us want a future, it needs to be the Government’s biggest priority.

"It’s time to see some action."

