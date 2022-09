A person is recovering in hospital after an assault in Auckland's CBD early this morning.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

A police spokesperson said that emergency services were called to reports of a fight on Princes Street at about 1.39am, and one person was found unconscious at the scene.

They were transported to hospital in a critical condition, and are now in a serious but stable condition.

Police are investigating the assault and ask anyone with footage or information that may assist to call 105.