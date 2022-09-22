Burglary at retail complex in Auckland's Westgate

Police are investigating after a retail complex in Auckland's Westgate was burgled early this morning.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The burglary occurred on Fred Taylor Drive, which is home to both the Westgate and Northwest shopping centres. Police responded to reports around 4.41am.

Police said five offenders had broken into the retail complex before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

It was located a short time later on McWhirters Farm Lane in Massey.

"At this stage, our inquiries are in their very early stages to establish what has been taken and who is responsible," a police spokesperson said.