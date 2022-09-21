William and Kate 'desperate' to visit New Zealand soon

The Prince and Princess of Wales - William and Kate - are "desperate" to visit New Zealand as soon as possible, Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro says.

William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales. (Source: Associated Press)

Kiro revealed the comments while reflecting on the personal moments from her trip to the United Kingdom for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

"The Prince of Wales said that he and the Princess of Wales would be desperate to get to New Zealand as soon as they can," she said.

"But of course they have young children and we'll have to see what happens."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I can tell you, I think everybody loves New Zealand, and it's a good thing to be the Governor-General of a country that everyone likes."

Kiro added that King Charles III extended his "deepest affection and regard for the people of New Zealand".

"So lots and lots of positive feedback."

On the Queen's death and funeral, Kiro said "this has been a hugely momentous time".

In particular, the Governor-General was moved by the public outpouring of affection for the late monarch, and also the bagpipes at the Queen's committal service and the state funeral service at Westminster Abbey.

"When I heard that bagpipe coming with the coffin, and then at St George's [Chapel] when I heard the final lament for the Queen played by the bagpipes, it was a very teary moment because I knew that the bagpipes were something that really were close to Her Majesty's heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Apparently - I don't know if this is true or not - she would be woken in the morning by the bagpipes so that she could remember Scotland and her love of Balmoral and her time up there. So that really felt very close to the bone.

"It was really a send-off fit for a monarch who's reigned for seventy years."

Kiro said there were some strange moments during her time in the UK as well, including being made to wait in Chelsea Hospital with a number of other world leaders before going to Westminster Abbey.

READ MORE: Emma the pony, corgis, and personal moments at Queen's funeral

"We were given morning tea while we were forced to wait and I at one stage found myself sitting with a cup of tea talking to the King and Queen of Norway, the Duke of Luxembourg, the King and Queen of the Belgium, and there were sheikhs, and an emperor, it was absolutely an extraordinary moment, and the prime ministers of course; Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

"It was just an extraordinary moment to be there, all in one space, having a cup of tea together and realising, this is truly historic."