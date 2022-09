Police have named the cyclist who died in a crash with an off-duty police officer in Auckland on Saturday.

He was David Lane, aged 69, of Remuera, Auckland.

The crash between a cyclist and car on Stancombe Rd, Flat Bush was reported just before 8.15am on Saturday.

The cyclist died at the scene.

Police said an off-duty officer was involved in the crash and had been stood down while an investigation took place.