Teen, 16, arrested after Northland stores, petrol station burgled

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after two stores and a petrol station in Northland were burgled overnight.

(Source: 1News)

The first burglary was reported just before 2.30am in Whangārei and the other two happened in the Dargaville area after 3am, Senior Sergeant Darren Sullivan of Whangārei Police said.

He said staff patrolling near Poroti located a suspicious vehicle after 4am. It was signalled to stop but didn't, so spikes were successfully deployed - twice.

The vehicle came to a stop near Kaihoke Airport and the teen, the only occupant, was taken into custody without incident.

Sullivan said a range of property allegedly stolen during the burglaries was found inside the vehicle.

The driver is now before the Whangārei Youth Court on a raft of charges, including burglary, failing to stop and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

