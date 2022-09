Lanes have been cleared on State Highway 2 after a car came to a stop close to train tracks following a multi-vehicle crash near Petone.

Police said the crash occurred at 3pm near Pito-One Road and trains were stopped while the area is cleared.

One person was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Waka Kotahi said the crash had been cleared at 4.30pm.