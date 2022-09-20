Black Caps: Guptill off to record 7th T20 World Cup

Martin Guptill has been named for a record seventh T20 World Cup as part of this morning's Black Caps squad announcement for this year's event in Australia.
Guptill's inclusion was part of a largely predictable 15-player squad which also features Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell making their World Cup debuts.
With the selection, the 35-year-old batsman joins an exclusive list of players in Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Mohammad Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim for seven T20 World Cups, although Shakib Al-Hasan and Rohit Sharma are set for their eighth events.
Nathan McCullum and Ross Taylor are the only other New Zealanders to have appeared at six T20 World Cups.
Black Caps coach Gary Stead said he was excited to see what the squad can do.
"It’s always a special time announcing a World Cup squad and I’d like to congratulate the 15 players selected today.” he said.
"It’s especially exciting for Finn and Michael who are set for their first ICC events, while Martin Guptill is preparing for his 7th T20 World Cup - which in itself is an incredible achievement.
"It’s great to have this tournament so soon after last year’s event in which we played some really good cricket, but couldn’t quite get over the line at the end.
"With the nucleus of that squad retained along with the exciting additions of Finn and Michael, we should go into the tournament with plenty of optimism."
Allen and Bracewell effectively replace axed duo Todd Astle and Tim Seifert from the squad that finished runners-up last time out.
Lockie Ferguson is back in the mix after being forced to withdraw last year with a calf tear.
Ferguson's replacement last year Adam Milne has been retained, with Kyle Jamieson still unavailable as he continues rehabilitation from a back injury.
The rest of the squad remains the same with non-contract players Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham also retained while Devon Conway will become the premier wicket-keeper after wearing the gloves in the UAE and the recent series against West Indies.
The squad will assemble in Christchurch early next month ahead of their tri series against Pakistan and Bangladesh at Hagley Oval, giving them four matches and a potential final ahead of their departure to Australia on October 15.
The Black Caps will then open their T20 World Cup campaign against champions Australia at the SCG on Saturday October 22, before facing Afghanistan [MCG], England [Gabba] and two qualifiers at the SCG and Adelaide Oval respectively.
Black Caps Squad for T20 World Cup and Tri Series
Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee
Black Caps T20 schedule
Tri Series
Fri Oct 7: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 3pm
Sat Oct 8: Black Caps vs Pakistan, 7pm
Sun Oct 9: Black Caps vs Bangladesh, 7pm
Tues Oct 11: Black Caps vs Pakistan, 3pm
Weds Oct 12: Black Caps vs Bangladesh, 3pm
Thurs Oct 13: Black Caps vs Pakistan, 3pm
Fri Oct 14: T20 Tri Series Final, 3pm
T20 World Cup [local time]
Warm-Ups
Mon 17 Oct: vs South Africa, Allan Border field, 2pm
Weds 19 Oct: vs India, The Gabba,6pm
Pool Play
Sat 22 Oct: vs Australia, SCG, 6pm
Weds 26 Oct: vs Afghanistan, MCG, 7pm
Sat 29 Oct: vs Qualifier A1, SCG, 7pm
Tues 1 Nov: vs England, The Gabba, 6pm
Fri 4 Nov: vs Qualifier B2, Adelaide Oval, 2.30pm