Prince George and Princess Charlotte to attend Queen's funeral

Prince William and his wife Catherine’s 9-year-old son Prince George and 7-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.

Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London. (Source: Getty)

George, who is now second in line to the throne, and his sister will walk through Westminster Abbey with the royal family in procession behind the Queen’s coffin as it is carried by pallbearers Monday.

The funeral’s order of service showed that George and Charlotte will walk together behind their parents. They will be followed by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and other royal family members.

The royal children’s 4-year-old brother, Prince Louis, is not expected to be present at the funeral, which will be attended by some 2000 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Royal family release stunning unseen photo of the Queen ahead of funeral

The Queen is due to be laid to rest at Windsor Castle overnight after a state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London attended by royalty, heads of state and dignitaries from around the world.

We’ll have full coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral on Monday in a 1News Special from 7.30 pm on TVNZ 1, and on 1News.co.nz.