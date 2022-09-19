Ardern reveals Queen's advice for juggling children, leadership

When Jacinda Ardern met Queen Elizabeth in 2018, she had one question she wanted to ask.

Queen Elizabeth II and Jacinda Ardern pictured at Buckingham Palace in 2018 (Source: Getty)

Speaking to the BBC, Ardern said her first meeting with the Queen as New Zealand's new prime minister happened when she was pregnant with her first child.

"One of the things on my mind alongside being, a new prime minister, was being a prime minister, and a mum," Ardern said.

"And well, when you think about leaders who have been in that position... there was so few to look to."

She said the advice she received from Her Majesty was simple but useful.

"I remember she just said, 'well, you just get on with it', and that was actually probably the best and most, I think factual advice I could have.

"You just take every day as it comes and she did, but I have such respect for her because I see now what it takes to be a mum and a leader."

Ardern is in London where she'll attend the Queen's funeral tonight NZT.

Over the weekend Ardern met with the new monarch Charles III.

