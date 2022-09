A lockdown at Cambridge High School has been lifted after earlier reports of a person being seen with a weapon.

Police asked Cambridge High School and other nearby schools and early childhood centres to keep their students inside while they tried to find the person.

Police now say they have found and are speaking with a young person who had a BB gun.

Officers have been stood down and schools have been advised they can lift lockdowns.