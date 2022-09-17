Watch: NZDF perform stunning haka for Prince William and Kate

It’s not often that the Prince and Princess of Wales are upstaged, but for a minute today, a bunch of Kiwi Defence Force personnel stole the show.

The royal couple were visiting Pirbright Army Training Centre where the Kiwi, Canadian, Australian (and the sole Jamaican) defence contingents are practising with their British colleagues for the state funeral procession on Monday.

But just as Prince William and Princess Catherine were leaving, they were treated to a rousing haka.

Twenty-four Kiwis paying their respects to them, and honouring the Prince’s grandmother.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prince and Princess of Wales meet with Kiwi Defence Force personnel. (Source: 1News)

The pair stood still, their backs to the media, but Anya Ruri who was one of those carrying out the performance says “they were getting teared up and welling up inside.”

“The whole contingent felt the wairua."

The British media were entranced. Their cameras clicked and zoomed, and afterwards some of Britain’s biggest broadcasters (BBC/ SkyTV) flocked to the Kiwi tent to carry out live interviews.

The Kiwis themselves had become media royalty, simply by performing to royalty.

The royal couple had spent ten minutes with the team. They were relaxed and a number of times had a chuckle together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently they chatted about the impact the Queen had had on their lives, and Prince William wanted to know about them and their jobs.

READ MORE: Ardern holds media conference after meeting with William, Kate

He was particularly interested in Anya’s job within the Navy as a leading youth development specialist.

She says “he mentioned that he had a conversation with Jacinda Ardern with regards to unemployed youth and getting them off unemployment benefit”.

He also shared how his grandmother always notices details and that she’d be watching right now.

Anya says she can feel her wairua.

And as they lead the Queen out in the procession on Monday, she thinks that feeling will only be stronger.

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ll have full coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral on Monday in a 1News Special from 7.30 pm on TVNZ 1, and on 1News.co.nz.