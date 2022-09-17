King Charles III visits Wales to complete UK tour

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, have arrived in Wales for an official visit.

King Charles III and Camilla, leave Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, Wales.

The trip marks the final leg of the king's tour of the nations that make up the United Kingdom in the aftermath of the death of his mother last week after 70 years on the throne.

They went Friday to a service at Llandaff cathedral in Cardiff and are later due at the Welsh parliament and Cardiff castle.

For more than 50 years up to his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death last week, Charles was the Prince of Wales - a title that has now passed to his son, Prince William.

The royal couple previously visited to Scotland and Northern Ireland, the other nations making up the United Kingdom, following last week’s death of Queen Elizabeth II at age 96.

Later Friday (UK time), the new king is scheduled to receive faith leaders at Buckingham Palace in London before joining his siblings for a vigil around the queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall.

