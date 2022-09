Aucklanders are once again moving across the Habour Bridge following a crash that caused heavy delays this morning.

Auckland Harbour Bridge. (Source: istock.com)

Police said one person is in serious condition and three others have moderate injuries following a two-car crash on the bridge.

Aucklanders are facing massive traffic delays following a crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning. (Source: 1News)

All lanes along the bridge are now open - Waka Kotahi is asking motorists to be patient while traffic eases.

ADVERTISEMENT

FINAL UPDATE 2PM

All the lanes are now OPEN from earlier crash. Please be patient while congestion eases and regular weekend traffic flow resumes.^FP https://t.co/GpPlc5QOOC — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 18, 2022

Auckland motorists experienced heavy delays due to the crash with traffic being backed up to Gillies Ave in Epsom.