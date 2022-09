Four people have been injured in a crash near Christchurch today.

Police said the crash occurred at the intersection of Longstaffs Rd and Trices Rd in Prebbleton at 12pm.

St John said four people had been transported to Christchurch Hospital. One person has serious injuries while three others have moderate injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the scene and use an alternative route.