An off-duty police officer has been stood down after being involved in a crash in Auckland's Flat Bush that left a cyclist dead.

A green tarpaulin can be seen covering the area where the cyclist crashed. (Source: 1News)

The crash between a cyclist and car on Stancombe Rd, was reported just before 8.15am today.

The cyclist died at the scene.

In a statement, police said an off-duty officer was involved and had been stood down while an investigation took place.

Cordons are expected to remain in place for some time.