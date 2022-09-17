Nine fire trucks battle Wellington scrub fire

Source: 1News

Emergency crews are battling to control the spread of a scrub fire in the Paraparaumu hillside, with Fire and Emergency saying nine fire trucks have been deployed to stop the blaze that had burnt uncontrollably for over an hour.

Footage captured from social media shows fire and smoke rising behind several stores nearby.

A FENZ spokesperson says they initially responded with one fire truck at 3:40pm after receiving multiple calls of the blaze.

However, after the first fire crew noted they could see the blaze from the station, this was quickly upgraded to nine.

"The responding crew could see the fire from their station so transmitted a second alarm for more crews to come too," FENZ said in a statement at 4.53pm.

And while there are no houses in danger or injuries, they said, the right flank of the fire is still "uncontrolled at this stage."

"We are actively engaged in working to extinguish it."

Just before 6pm, FENZ told 1News the fire was now contained.

