London security ramping up ahead of Queen's funeral

London is gearing up for a huge security challenge ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday UK time.

Security workers gather to be deployed near the Palace of Westminster in London. (Source: Associated Press)

The late Queen, who died over a week ago at the age of 96, is currently lying in state in London ahead of her funerary procession and service at Westminster Abbey.

Thousands of mourners, who have come from all over the world to pay their respects, have been waiting in line for at least 14 hours and are required to go through airport-style security before being allowed to walk past her coffin.

As well as members of the public, around 500 dignitaries from around the world are expected to attend the funeral.

Some, like Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, have agreed to use the bus services being set up to transport VIPs to help ease congestion.

But it’s understood that US President, Joe Biden, has been given permission to bring his armoured vehicle, known as the Beast, for security reasons.

The Times reports that other G7 leaders are expected to be allowed their own ground transport.

“The logistics have been meticulously planned to try to make it as smooth as possible for those attending,” a source from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office told 1News.

The Deputy Assistant Commissioner for Greater London’s dedicated police force, the Metropolitan Police, has said Monday’s funeral will be the largest single policing event the force has ever handled.

That’s even bigger than the 2012 Olympics, which saw up to 10,000 police officers on duty per day, according to the BBC.

More than 30 people have so far been arrested for a what the Met describes as a "range of offences".

It has called in reinforcements from across the UK, while more than 1,500 military personnel have also been deployed.

Their presence is already being felt more than 48 hours ahead of the funeral, with armed police officers with binoculars being visible on rooftops in Westminster.

According to the BBC’s Home Affairs Correspondent, Daniel Sanford, Britain’s intelligence and security organisations, MI5 and GCHQ, are working behind the scenes with counter-terrorism police due to the threat posed by such a public and high-profile event.

