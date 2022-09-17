Queen's funeral is biggest ever UK police effort

London police say Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday (UK time) will be the largest single policing event the force has ever handled.

People queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London. (Source: Associated Press)

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said Friday that the massive police operation surpasses even the 2012 Olympics, which were held in the British capital, and the celebrations earlier this year of the queen’s 70 years on the throne.

“As a single event this is larger than the 2012 Olympics, it is larger than the Platinum Jubilee weekend,” he said.

“The range of officers, police staff and all those supporting the operation is truly immense,” he added.

Thousands of mourners were standing in line for at least 14 hours to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in London, on Friday, with the British government to calling a temporarily pause of six hours for people joining the queue.

The line was about 8 kilometres long, authorities said, snaking along the banks of the River Thames, with more than 500 portable toilets available and some 1,000 stewards and marshals working at any given time.

Hundreds of thousands more are expected to pay their last respects by filing past the coffin during the lying-in-state, which began Wednesday and concludes Monday, the day of the queen’s funeral.