Watch: Moment school bus crashes through Auckland overpass barrier

The moment a school bus crashed on a busy Auckland overpass this morning has been captured on camera.

The bus was left partially hanging off the overpass, with emergency services rushing to the scene.

Police were called to the crash just after 8am on Newton Rd in Eden Terrace, with fire and ambulance crews also attending.

One patient was taken to Auckland hospital and 24 others were assessed for minor injuries, St John said.

Video of the crash supplied to 1News by LUMO Digital on Friday afternoon shows the bus turning onto the overpass then smashing straight over the overpass barrier.

Luckily the barriers stopped the busses momentum and it's left with the front dangling over the edge.

St Mary's College principal Sarah Dwan said all the school's students were "safe and well".

"We are incredibly proud of how they have reacted and responded," she said.

"Support is being provided for the students and their families and we will continue to support all involved.

"We are grateful for the response of the emergency services and bus company."

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

