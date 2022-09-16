Lorde's younger sister launches her own music career

Lorde's younger sister Indy Yelich has launched her own music career with the release of debut song Threads.

Lorde and India Yelich-O'Connor during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. (Source: Getty)

By Emma Hildesley

The 23-year-old shared in an Instagram post she had "secretly" been working on music for the past four years and is ready to share it with the world.

Yelich describes the song as being about the ups and downs of being in love at 23 and the passions of her early twenties living in New York City.

The official music video accompanying the tune has already gained more than 2000 views on YouTube, with fans describing it as “beautiful” and already craving more from the new artist.

“This song is a masterpiece, and the vocals are just amazing. I can’t wait for more songs, and hopefully an album or ep,” one commented.

Another emphasised the importance of artists such as Lorde and Indy who capture the transition from youth to adulthood in their music.

Spotify also made a special shutout for the singer on Twitter.

i love u spotify https://t.co/PcpKD1hypY — indy yelich (@IndyYelich) September 15, 2022

In her own words, the “sad synth” tones of Indy Yelich’s debut has propelled her onto the Kiwi music scene with style.