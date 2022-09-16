Front of school bus hangs off overpass after Auckland crash

Source: 1News

A school bus has been left partially hanging off an overpass in Auckland on Friday morning.

Police said it was called to the crash around 8.04am on Newton Rd in Eden Terrace.

All passengers are off the bus and no one appears to be injured.

The front of the school bus can be seen hanging off an overpass on Newton Rd in Auckland.

The lanes heading towards Ponsonby are blocked while one lane heading towards Newmarket remains opens.

Stuff have reported the bus was on a St Mary's College school run.

Police said motorists should expect delays and are advised to avoid the area if possible.

