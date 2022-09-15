Waka damaged in recent storm back on Christchurch's Avon River

It was a special day in Christchurch today, as waka on Avon returned to the Ōtākaro River.

The tourist attraction has been out of action after the July floods damaged the waka, dislodging a taurapa, or ornamental prow, sending it down the awa.

“I didn't think we would find it,” said Ko Tane co-director Dave Brennan.

READ MORE: Whanganui river's personhood status offers hope to Māori

ADVERTISEMENT

“The taurapa is actually the life of the waka.”

The 20kg taonga was eventually discovered, 6km downstream, thanks to the keen eye of Christchurch City Council contractors.

“We happened to come across a strange object just peeking out of the water dragged it to shore and found it was a Māori statue,” said Raven Tait of Citycare Water.

“[It] felt good to deliver the piece of art back to the person who owns it.”

Months later, and with a few touch-ups, the taurapa is now back in its rightful place.

Brennan said the stern piece is now removable and can be shelved, in the event of future floods.

“The Ōtākaro River or the Avon is basically their home … while they're off the water they're kind of sleeping, once we get them back on the water they're in the land of the living.”