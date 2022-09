One person has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after their vehicle hit a tree in western Bay of Plenty.

Police said emergency services were called to Te Matai Rd, Te Ranga about 7.35am on Thursday.

Diversions are in place as the road is closed between Mark Rd and Pyes Pa Rd.

Police said motorists should expect the road to be closed for several hours.