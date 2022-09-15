GDP up 1.7% as border reopening helps economy bounce back

GDP has risen 1.7% in the June quarter, with the reopening of the border a factor in the lift.

The figures come against a backdrop of Covid disruption and the war in Ukraine. (Source: 1News)

It comes after last quarter's slight fall and eases fears of a recession.

The service industries, which make up about two thirds of the economy, were the main contributor to the increase, up 2.7%.

"The reopening of borders, easing of both domestic and international travel restrictions, and fewer domestic restrictions under the Orange traffic light setting supported growth in industries that had been most affected by the Covid-19 response measures," national accounts – industry and production senior manager Ruvani Ratnayake said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In the June 2022 quarter, households and international visitors spent more on transport, accommodation, eating out, and sports and recreational activities."