GDP up 1.7% as border reopening helps economy bounce back

Source: 1News

GDP has risen 1.7% in the June quarter, with the reopening of the border a factor in the lift.

The figures come against a backdrop of Covid disruption and the war in Ukraine.

The figures come against a backdrop of Covid disruption and the war in Ukraine. (Source: 1News)

It comes after last quarter's slight fall and eases fears of a recession.

The service industries, which make up about two thirds of the economy, were the main contributor to the increase, up 2.7%.

"The reopening of borders, easing of both domestic and international travel restrictions, and fewer domestic restrictions under the Orange traffic light setting supported growth in industries that had been most affected by the Covid-19 response measures," national accounts – industry and production senior manager Ruvani Ratnayake said.

"In the June 2022 quarter, households and international visitors spent more on transport, accommodation, eating out, and sports and recreational activities."

New ZealandEconomyCost of Living

Popular Stories

1

Woman arrested in South Korea after bodies of children found in suitcases

2

CCTV shows car rammed into Auckland convenience store

3

Photos: Harry, Meghan, William and Kate at Westminster Hall

4

King Charles, Princes William, Harry walk behind Queen's coffin

5

R. Kelly ineligible for prison release until he's in his 80s

Latest Stories

GDP up 1.7% as border reopening helps economy bounce back

Christchurch man jailed for brutal murder of his landlady

Mel C reveals sexual assault before Spice Girls' first concert

Kawerau toilet paper mill workers thank community for support

Retallick on injuries and inconsistency ahead of Bledisloe blockbuster

Related Stories

Tomato grower explains why prices are high - and when they might fall

Food prices up 8.3% in a year, biggest leap in 13 years

Report: Grocery bills to remain high for now

What happens to NZ's currency, passports and anthem?