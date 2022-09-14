'Time for us to move on' from Covid restrictions - Luxon

National leader Christopher Luxon says it's "time for us to move on" from Covid-19 restrictions.

The traffic light system was scrapped by the Government late on Monday night, but there has been criticism from some experts and advocates for disabled and immunocompromised people.

There are concerns vulnerable people will be at greater risk.

READ MORE: NZ still needs Covid protection framework - Siouxsie Wiles

ADVERTISEMENT

Luxon told Breakfast on Wednesday that the traffic light system was not the answer.

"It hasn't made a lot of sense, it's been a complexity that hasn't been very useful up until this point."

He instead voiced his support for people to make the "personal choice" to wear masks.

"I think you'll find here in New Zealand, a bit like we saw in Asia after SARS, that actually there will be a number of people that will still want to wear their mask and they should feel free to do so."

READ MORE: Scrapping traffic light system gives 'certainty' - Jacinda Ardern

Earlier this week Luxon said he would work out when he would wear a mask, but in most cases he would go without.

However, he insisted he's still taking the pandemic seriously, saying the focus should turn to getting people vaccinated, and boosters should be more freely available to those over 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

It follows comments from Dr Bryan Betty from the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners, who told Breakfast on Tuesday dropping restrictions would put further pressure on an already strained healthcare system.

Luxon promised increased investment in healthcare and education under a National government, and said he would divert resources away from the "big bureaucracy" in Wellington.

"We're going to make sure we're increasing expenditure on health and education each and every year we're in government."