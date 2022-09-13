NZ still needs Covid protection framework - Siouxsie Wiles

New Zealand still needs a Covid-19 protection framework in place, microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles says.

It comes after the Government scrapped the Covid-19 traffic light system late on Monday night.

Masks are no longer required except in health settings, household contacts don't need to isolate, vaccine mandates will be lifted from September 26 and access to anti-viral medicines will be widened.

"Today marks a milestone in our response. Finally, rather than feeling that Covid dictates what happens to us, our lives, and our futures, we take back control," Ardern said on Monday.

"In short, we now move on to a simple two requirements system of masks in healthcare settings and seven days isolation for positive cases only."

However, Wiles told Breakfast it's important Kiwis don't become complacent because the country will likely see another wave of the virus.

"I guess what we have to remember is we're in a lull between waves so don't get into a false sense of security that this is how it's going to be forever.

"I think saying to everyone that it's going to be a great summer - we don't know that yet - and I don't know what's going to happen when the next wave comes," she said.

Wiles said the reason the country still needs a protection framework is because the Government is ignoring two main issues - long Covid and the risk of other diseases after contracting the virus.

"An increased risk of a heart attack or a stroke - you know the other things that happen because of having an infection that don't happen immediately - and those are the things that we really still need protections, public health measures in place to try and avoid."

She said some Kiwis are more at risk now that masks aren't required, so people should consider wearing them out of respect for others.

"I do think this freedom for everybody is not freedom for everybody and there's a lot of people now who are at increased risk and not going to be able to do the things that they were doing safely before because other people around them aren't wearing masks."

However, also speaking to Breakfast on Tuesday, Ardern said she feels "absolutely" confident about restrictions being lifted.

She said the Government would not be making the change if they felt it would significantly contribute to the pressure on New Zealand's health system.

"[This is] the first summer we will have had in over 900 days where hanging over people isn't that sense of, what if my family member who comes and visits me from overseas gets stranded, what if an event gets cancelled, or that wedding doesn't go ahead.

"All of that moves to the side now, and with that I hope the anxiety to a large degree I know Covid has brought many people."