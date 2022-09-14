Over in blink of an eye: Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

Joy Reid was among mourners as the Queen made her final homecoming to Buckingham Palace.

In 12 seconds it was over.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in the royal hearse travels to Buckingham Palace in London. (Source: Associated Press)

Standing outside the Marble Arch on the outskirts of Hyde Park, the Queen passed by on her final journey home. The moment was so fleeting, in stark contrast to her reign.

People queued for hours in the rain along the London streets the Queen was so familiar with to witness the last time she'd ever travel along them. They lit up the route with the lights of their cell phones and are probably grateful they recorded it as it all happened so fast.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hearse was lit up, revealing the casket draped in the royal standard. The Queen always said she had to be seen to be believed, although it might be truer today to say she needs to be recorded to be believed.

READ MORE: Eerie quiet ends as mourners - and armed police - flood into London

The mood on London's streets was sombre and calm, the crowds illustrating the power of the Queen's reign.

Her arrival back in London pulled a truly international crowd. Among the group around us were a Canadian man, an Eastern European woman, a Japanese man and a Swede. There was also a Welshman, us Kiwis and a couple of Brits.

As the hearse carrying the Queen's coffin sped away, followed closely behind by Princess Anne, spontaneous applause rang out.

READ MORE: Photos: London gathers as Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

It's very different being in the moment than watching it on TV. I'm not sure if it's more real or less. You don't know what you're going to feel and then suddenly it's over.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eastern European woman who'd huddled under a red umbrella for three hours on the sidewalk seemed almost disappointed.

"I couldn't feel anything because it was so short and there were so many people," she said. Next to her was a young woman who felt the opposite. "Seeing it, makes it hit home," she said.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

For a Kiwi nurse, it was just long enough to say goodbye.

"I was able to pay my respects and thank her for her service…I was happy."

After all the pageantry of the past few days, the simplicity of the cortege made it finally a bit more believable that the Queen was gone.

It was a moment in history. But just a moment. A 12 second moment. Hopefully long enough to provide those who turned out the closure they need to realise her reign is really over.