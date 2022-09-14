Photos: London gathers as Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

<p>Queen Elizabeth II has made her final homecoming, her coffin arriving at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday morning NZT.<a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/09/14/plane-carrying-queen-elizabeth-iis-coffin-lands-in-london/" target="_blank"></a></p> <p>King Charles III and other members of the immediate family met the coffin at Buckingham Palace, where it will spend a final night at the Queen's London home.</p> <p>It will be taken by horse-drawn gun carriage on Wednesday (local time) to the Houses of Parliament to lie in state for four days before Monday's funeral at Westminster Abbey.</p>