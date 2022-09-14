Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

Source: Associated Press

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has arrived at Buckingham Palace in London after the 96-year-old monarch's death in her beloved Scotland last week.

The hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace in London.

The hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace in London. (Source: Associated Press)

The military C-17 Globemaster carrying the monarch’s casket touched down at RAF Northolt, an air force base west of the city, about an hour after it left Edinburgh on Tuesday UK time (Wednesday NZT).

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and a military honour guard were among those greeting the coffin before it was loaded into a hearse.

Motorists pulled over and stopped in a show of respect as the illuminated hearse travelled under police escort on a London highway.

Crowds gathered on London's streets to cheer and weep as the motorcade proceeded to Buckingham Palace, where the country's new King Charles III, the late Queen's oldest son, and other members of the immediate family met the hearse at the ceremonial gates.

The coffin will spend a final night at the Queen's London home. A horse-drawn gun carriage is expected to take the coffin on Wednesday (local time) to the Houses of Parliament to lie in state for four days before a Monday funeral at Westminster Abbey.

WorldQueen Elizabeth II 1926-2022Royalty

