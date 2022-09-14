Older New Zealanders share their memories of the Queen

The death of Queen Elizabeth II is still resonating across Aotearoa, but for some New Zealanders the news is particularly poignant.

In retirement villages across the country, our oldest citizens are taking the news to heart since many of them have actually seen her in person or even talked to her.

And for one resident in particular, 104-year-old June Hayes, the memories are strong as ever.

June is eight years older than the Queen and she remembers her vividly.

When someone told June that the Queen had gone to heaven, her response was "that's a lovely thought".

"We used to sing God Save the King. And then we went one morning and they announced you'll no longer be singing God Save the King, the King is dead!" Hayes said, remembering the death of the Queen's father George VI in 1952.

June had also seen the Queen, who came to Christchurch on one of her tours.

"We had great respect for the Queen," she said.

Liz Baxendine, originally from Scotland, used to see the Queen all the time in Balmoral.

"We used to be taken by my grandmother to the little church on a Sunday and we could see the Queen."