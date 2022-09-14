NZDF sent after old mortar shell found at Rotorua property

The New Zealand Defence Force has been sent to a rural property in Rotorua after reports of an old mortar shell being found.

Old mortar shell file image. (Source: istock.com)

Police say the unexploded mortar shell was reported to them yesterday.

"Today, NZDF assisted in safely disposing of the item on site," police said.

It comes after an NZDF team was sent to Auckland's Epsom last week to dispose of an old mortar shell discovered in the backyard of a home.

The mortar shell found in Epsom. (Source: 1News)

Residents were briefly evacuated as a controlled detonation was carried out.