NZDF sent after old mortar shell found at Rotorua property

Source: 1News

The New Zealand Defence Force has been sent to a rural property in Rotorua after reports of an old mortar shell being found.

Old mortar shell file image.

Old mortar shell file image. (Source: istock.com)

Police say the unexploded mortar shell was reported to them yesterday.

"Today, NZDF assisted in safely disposing of the item on site," police said.

It comes after an NZDF team was sent to Auckland's Epsom last week to dispose of an old mortar shell discovered in the backyard of a home.

The mortar shell found in Epsom.

The mortar shell found in Epsom. (Source: 1News)

Residents were briefly evacuated as a controlled detonation was carried out.

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of Plenty

Popular Stories

1

Police shot at from vehicle during Auckland chase

2

Hep A warning after 3 cases linked to imported frozen berries

3

'Extremely dangerous' man sought by police over violent offending

4

Sister of woman found in burnt-out car gives emotional plea for justice

5

Thousands vote on South Canterbury anniversary clash

Latest Stories

Women's rugby league star banned for Queen social post

Ken Starr, whose probe led to Bill Clinton impeachment, dies

Semple gutted but understands Black Ferns RWC squad omission

Auckland man charged over possessing objectionable publication

Police shot at from vehicle during Auckland chase

Related Stories

Hopes for new Whakaari eruption warning system

Kawerau toilet paper mill workers strike deal after 5-week lockout

Rotorua woman recalls time as Queen's stewardess

Toilet paper mill workers to consider offer from employer