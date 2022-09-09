Epsom backyard mortar shell successfully detonated

Police say the old mortar shell found in the backyard of a home in Epsom, Auckland has been "successfully detonated" this morning.

The mortar shell found in Epsom. (Source: 1News)

It comes after police and the New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit were called to the scene on Pukenui Road around 5:15pm last night.

"The EOD unit were unable to remove the item last night and precautions were put in place to mitigate any risk," police said in a statement today.

Police and NZDF staff evacuated residents this morning to carry out "a series of small controlled detonations" just after 11am.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The surrounding roads have now reopened and all cordons have been lifted," police said.

Inspector Kerry Watson said the item was found while a person at the address was gardening.

"There are some good lessons here. Given that New Zealand over a number of years has found devices like this, this resident here did absolutely the right thing.

"Found it, left it where it was, and rang us, then basically we evacuated the area."

Watson said about 60 addresses had been cleared during the incident.