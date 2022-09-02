Marlborough still dealing with impact of major storm

Two weeks on from the storm that devastated the top of the south the damage is so extensive there's still 160km of Marlborough roads officials haven't been able to inspect yet.

The Marlborough Sounds bore the brunt of the storm with that part of the region expected to be cut off for some time. The only way in or out of most of the Sounds at the moment is by boat.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited Marlborough on Thursday seeing the damage for herself from a helicopter and meeting with locals in Rai Valley. Officials are now looking at the future of the Marlborough Sounds which was hit by a storm last year too.

"This is the second major event, it has hit the same areas, damaged the same roads that may have in some cases only recently been repaired," Ardern said. "Last time, it was over $80 million to repair those roads, we know we have far more damage this time."

So far 30 homes in Marlborough have been red stickered, which means access is prohibited, and 58 have been yellow stickered which means there's still significant damage. It's thought there's more than 3000 faults across Marlborough as a result of the storm. That's things like landslides, drop outs and roading issues.

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett said the damage was still being assessed and when they knew more the council will communicate directly with residents. He said it's possible some areas of the Marlborough Sounds will become boat access only.

"It may be that we have go to look for other ways of getting people into the Marlborough Sounds," Leggett said. "And that's a conversation we'll have in the fullness of time".

Johnsons Barge Service is based in Havelock and has been helping get supplies, vehicles and equipment in and out of the Marlborough Sounds. Johnsons' Kim Weatherhead says the last two weeks have been incredibly busy with all their barges busy every day.

"The team here hasn't stopped since Friday night when we had a storm," Weatherhead said.

"Here's a lot of panicky people that are just desperate to find out when they'll be moved or when they'll get the service they need."

