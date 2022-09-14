'Extremely dangerous' man sought by police over violent offending

Police are asking for the public's help locating an "extremely dangerous" man wanted for arrest.

Teokotai Kaitapere. (Source: Supplied)

According to police, Teokotai Kaitapere is wanted for "violent offending".

The 29-year-old has ties to Auckland and is also known to visit the Northland region.

"We would like to remind the public that anyone harbouring this offender may face charges," police said in a statement on Wednesday.

"He is considered extremely dangerous and should not be approached – if you see Kaitapere, please call 111 immediately."

Earlier this month police issued a plea to help locate another man labelled as "extremely dangerous".

Hendrix Rawiri Jury is wanted after a shooting at a Hereford, Christchurch property on Tuesday, August 30.

Hendrix Rawiri Jury. (Source: Supplied)

Jury is believed to be in the North Island after reportedly being spotted on a domestic flight.