'Extremely dangerous' shooting suspect believed to be in North Island

A man believed to be a shooting suspect that is considered "extremely dangerous" is believed to be in the North Island after being spotted on a domestic flight.

Hendrix Rawiri Jury. (Source: Supplied)

Hendrix Rawiri Jury, 27, is wanted by police after a shooting at a Hereford property on August 30, that left a man in hospital.

On Monday, police released photos of Jury, who has a distinctive swastika facial tattoo on his face, warning he should not be approached, and asking anyone who sees him call 111 immediately.

But according to Stuff, a passenger aboard an Air NZ flight says he took a photo of a distinctive man covered in gang tattoos boarding the plane on the afternoon of the shooting.

It was only after the picture depicting the suspected shooter was made public that the passenger realised that the man he had previously noticed on the plane was most likely Jury.

Police now believe Jury is now in the Hawke’s Bay area. However, they say he is extremely transient and has contacts across the country.

"It is possible he could be in the Bay of Plenty or other parts of the North Island," said a spokesperson.

"We remind the public that Jury is considered to be dangerous and should not be approached."

Anyone with relevant information can call 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.